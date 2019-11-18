A portion of Capon River Road will be reduced to 1-lane traffic for 2 months starting Tuesday.
The West Virginia Division of Highways says delays can be expected between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday through about mid-January.
Work will be about 2 miles north of the junction with Route 259 in Yellow Spring. Flaggers will direct traffic in the work zone.
The work schedule, DOH notes, is dependent on weather.
The delays are necessary for the Soil Nail contractor and DOH to repair 3 slide areas along the route.
Motorists should expect significant delays and use an alternative route if possible. Motorists are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.
