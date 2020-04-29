Relay does, too
The annual ham, bacon and egg sale by the county’s FFA students will be held as an online auction this weekend, 1 of 2 signature springtime events here that are going “virtual.”
Relay for Life said last week that it will have a virtual presence the 2nd week of June.
The ham, bacon and egg sale will be held on the cowbuyer.com website beginning at noon Friday and running until 8 p.m. (or slightly later) Sunday.
“If at 7:59 they’re still bidding, then they’ll do what’s called a horserace finish,” FFA adviser John Lockhart explained. “If people are bidding, the auction will continue until there’s been a whole minute of dead space.”
Grand and reserve champions in each category will be identified on the auction website.
Lockhart said student photos will be with their auction items provided organizers can get their hands on all photos by Friday.
The young sellers traditionally use the proceeds to purchase their next set of livestock, so holding the sale is important, School Board Vice President Ed Morgan told board members in March.
The ham, bacon and egg sale was primed to go as usual on March 14, but on the day before Gov. Jim Justice closed all schools in the state and cancelled all school-related activities.
That put on hold a sale that last year raised $83,333 for students.
Relay for Life chairwoman Patty Wygal said the American Cancer Society has canceled all in-person events through July.
A posting on the Hampshire County Relay’s Facebook page said a virtual online event from June 15-20 will be held instead.
Wygal said details will be firmed up in a week or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.