Augusta 5-year-old fights lemon-sized brain tumor
It was Isabella Bauserman’s 5th birthday last Friday.
While most 5-year-olds are celebrating their birthdays with balloons, a party and a cake with candles, Bella was spending hers in the hospital, having just gotten a lemon-sized tumor removed from her brain. A tumor, which Bella’s mother explained, had been causing issues for months.
“Our Isabella started, 7 months ago, throwing up. After many trips to the ER, we were not getting any relief for her,” Bella’s mom Mandi Bauserman said.
After a series of doctor visits in Maryland and Winchester as well as Bella’ pediatrician, a trip to a GI specialist and finally a cardiologist, Bella was put on Pepcid, which Mandi said was helping with the vomiting.
Shortly after, Bella had an eye appointment and failed her eye exam, leading to yet another visit to a specialist. The eye specialist, after doing Bella’s test, revealed that she had 20/400 in her right eye. To correct it, Bella wore glasses.
Throughout a period of 2 weeks, Bella was falling down and running into things.
“We just thought she was trying to adjust to her new glasses,” Mandi said.
After what Bella’s family assumed was just an adjustment period, some of the Bausermans contracted the stomach flu.
“The boys had the stomach flu, and then I had it. Then, she started with what we thought was the same: fever and vomiting, weakness,” explained Mandi. “Only she wasn’t getting better; she was getting worse and started being very weak, wobbly, falling and just wanting to sleep.”
After Mandi took Bella to the pediatrician and revealed that Bella was unable to walk without falling, as well as how much she wanted to sleep and her growing neck pain, Bella was sent to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
The tests revealed that Bella had a mass, and the MRI confirmed that the tumor was the size of a lemon. Last Tuesday, the mass was removed, and tests conducted last Thursday revealed that there was no trace of the tumor left in Bella’s brain.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the tumor that was in Bella’s brain was malignant, and now Bella will be facing chemo and the possibility of radiation.
“We are now being told that Bella has what is known as Posterior Fossa Syndrome or Cerrebellar Mutism Syndrome,” Mandi explained. “It’s a condition approximately 29% of children get after removal of a tumor from the cerebellum. It causes neuro defects which we are seeing in her.”
Mandi also said that Bella is currently in an almost vegetative state, being unable to communicate or even focus her eyes to see.
As far as Bella’s recovery, Mandi said that she isn’t sure how long it will take until Bella returns to her normal self.
“Some kids take weeks, some months, and some even take a year,” Mandi said, calling this information “difficult to process.”
Mandi said that community support has helped her and her family through this time, and that prayers are what she and her family really need right now.
“They have been so amazing. We are so blessed with so many loved ones,” Mandi said. “Many amazing people and churches have reached out with donations for Bella. Stuffed animals, coloring books, toys, etc.”
Members of Mandi’s support system have put together several ways to help the Bauserman family, such as a Cashapp fund and a GoFundMe. The Hampshire County Youth Soccer League has also created shirts in Bella’s honor that will be for sale. For donation information, see the Bella’s Fight Facebook page.
“We are lost and broken, but our cup runneth over with comfort from so many people sending love, support and most importantly, prayers,” Mandi said.
