Is the pandemic just a hoax? Some people think it is.
But as news of COVID-19 coming to Hampshire County comes out, there are increasing numbers of residents contracting the virus, and some of them are not surviving.
A co-worker’s mother-in-law who lived in New York died last week; I never knew her, but we in the workforce are covering for our colleague who had to return to her family.
Of course, she went to New York for the funeral where she may be exposed to others and may even expose us when she returns.
I had a wake-up call when I leaned that the COVID-19 droplets can be spread as easily as by normal breathing, not just by sneezes or coughs. If you breathe into a closely held mirror or glass you will see a tiny film of moisture that we consider to be normal.
The virus can be expelled on these tiny moisture drops not just on the larger drops from a sneeze or cough. That is why a barrier such as a face mask is so essential for your safety.
Some people who don’t have any symptoms of the disease can transmit it to you and you can get it from them even before they know that they have it.
Of course, if anyone tests positive for the virus it’s time to isolate and quarantine from others. But it may already be too late for those who have already gotten it from an unknown donor.
That is why everyone has ti protect himself or herself and also protect others.
There are still a lot of people who are not taking precautions. You can go to the supermarket or big box store and see customers and employees going about their business without face masks.
I try to be understanding and tell myself that perhaps these people cannot obtain masks, but common sense would dictate they do something to protect themselves and others.
Even if you have to take some paper towels and tape them across your face while you are out, that is better than nothing. There are also patterns for cloth masks that can be obtained from newspapers or from the internet that can be effective.
Joann Fabrics is giving free face mask kits to those who request them. If you have a sewing machine, or you can stitch by hand.
But it continues to baffle me that some people are going about as if nothing is happening.
It is encouraging that not everyone who contracting coronavirus is going to die of it. We are all eventually going to be immune to it. I figure there are 3 ways you can acquire immunity.
Number 1, you can die from it. That’s a pretty drastic way to be immune, but you will never get it again, guaranteed, because you will be dead. We know you cannot ever get it again.
Number 2, get the disease and beat it. A lot of other people are doing that, the ones who are not dying from it. But that’s a little risky, because you may not survive it. If you do, then you will have the antibodies of resistance, but you might give it to someone else before you acquire resistance
Number 3, shelter in place, wear a face mask when interacting with outsiders and wash your hands frequently. Wait for a vaccine to be developed in 1 to 2 years or more and then get a shot of it, if you can last that long, which you will have to do anyway.
I have a good situation because my wife and I are both nurses in semi-retirement and we don’t have to work full-time any more. We can focus on being safe while still having working income plus our retirement incomes.
But many people are not so fortunate.
I am concerned about first responders, postal, sanitation workers and grocery employees, doctors and nurses who have to deal with the public and these problems.
But believe it or not there are people who still think this just a crisis manufactured by the purveyors of “fake news”. Even some public officials dismiss and minimize the risks to the danger of others.
Then there are those who don’t have jobs anymore, just recently let go because of a tanking economy.
This is a real time of crisis.
So do all the right things. Many if not most of us are doing just that. But everybody needs to get on the same page. We can get out of this safely, if we are all mindful. o
