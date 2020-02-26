“Wisdom comes from experience.”
This is a term most are familiar with. Over 30 years as teacher, principal and assistant principal in Hampshire County, and years as both a parent and a grandparent, have provided me with a multitude of experience ... experience that allows me to view situations from various angles.
The ability to see issues from multiple angles is necessary for a Board of Education member, as there are often multiple approaches to a situation. In addition, I am currently completing my 16th year on the Hampshire County Board of Education.
Top priorities of the BOE are improving our communication with the public, seeking highly qualified teachers and staff, improving our educational system, and continuing to balance the budget.
Currently, my fellow board members and I are engaged in several projects to improve and update our school system.
Many discussions have pertained to the age of our schools. The average age of our schools is 60 years old, with some being much older.
With this said, the cost to renovate or repair our schools is considerable, and the BOE will be responsible for the total cost.
Renovations, however, do not eliminate the fact that the building structures are old, as are internal systems such as water, sewage and electricity. The CEFP committee that is comprised of local citizens, has recommended that the county’s correct approach to our aging schools is to construct 3 new elementary schools.
The central, northern and western regions of our county would be locations for these schools. More information about this issue will be forthcoming.
The football-track project at Hampshire High School is also on the horizon. This project, however, is not the responsibility of the Hampshire County BOE. It is funded through the HHS athletics and citizens. In its completion, it will be a wonderful addition to the HHS campus.
Good luck to all the individuals and groups that are involved in this endeavor.
The fact that I have only missed 4 meetings in the 16 years I have been a board member speaks of my commitment to the job. If I were elected another term on the BOE, it would allow me to help get things completed that we have been working on.
Being on the BOE is a position that requires being open-minded to new ideas, as well as having inside knowledge of how the school system operates. Considering my experience, I feel that I continue to be highly qualified to meet the challenges that come with this responsibility.
I thank you for your past support and look forward to serving our county for another term. If I can help clarify any questions you may have, I invite you to call me at 304-492-5591.
Bernard H. Hott
