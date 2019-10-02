Year: 26th

Application deadline: Nov. 22.

Submit applications to: P.O. Box 496, Romney, WV 26757 or drop them off at 500 E. Main St., Suite D, Romney

Who’s eligible: Hampshire County residents age 16 and under who qualify under the Eastern W.Va. Community Action needs guidelines

Each child gets: Winter coat, hat, gloves, warm socks and at least 1 outfit

Fundraising goal: $30,000

Send checks to: The Bank of Romney, P.O. Box 876, Romney, WV 26757, or FNB Bank, P.O. Box 1037, Romney, WV 26757

Questions? Call Patricia Meese at 304-822-5584 or Patty Anderson at 304-822-5358

