Honoring respected memories
Editor:
Approximately a year ago the Todd Giffin Memorial Capon Bridge Community Park was a disrespectful mess of trash and debris.
Debris of every sort strewn over the recreation track and children play area; trash can running over; tennis court area totally saturated with empty water, beer, and soft drink bottles/cans, trash can over-full, plastic bags of empty bottles/cans in the court area...in short a community memorial recreational facility in a shameful condition.
Contact was made with Mr. See, head of Hampshire Park and Recreation Department for assistance in developing a responsible plan that would honor the nature of the facility and reflect a welcoming community family and recreational location.
Mr. See, perhaps local and county officials, school officials, walkers, visitors, and others working together took action and helped with coordination, debris disposal efforts, monitoring conditions, etc., in the park...in short, resulting in a current clean, managed location reflecting community honor, pride and effort.
A honored memorial facility refreshed... thanks to many, particularly Mr. See, Hampshire Park and Recreation Department.
Harry Riley, Crestview, Fla.
Education concerns
Editor:
The American education system is entrusted with providing people with the tools, experiences, and perspectives required to be equitable and empowered participants in a democratic society. Our education system was developed at a time when an agricultural society was transitioning into an industrial age.
Today we are transitioning from a stationary information society to a mobile one; where we are dependent upon technology and immersed in media.
Upgrades in the information infrastructure now have a worldwide impact, so much so that they can become subject to geopolitical struggle, anywhere.
The dramatic transition to a media-centered society has not been accompanied by corresponding shifts in education. In 2016 nearly half of US teenagers surveyed revealed that they are online constantly throughout the day.
However, they are not being taught how to manage the torrent of images and messages vying for their attention. In fact, a Stanford (2016) study showed that less than 20% of middle school students can distinguish a news report and a sponsored story, less than one-third can identify the implicit bias in an article they are reading. Our youth’s inability to determine fact from fiction is worsened by the online sharing culture that diseminates disinformation and false news stories through social media.
The majority of we Americans have yet to be re-educated on how to critically engage and discern the varieties of imagery, information, advertising opinion and propaganda that populate the atmosphere in which we survive.
As a result of these transitional shifts, our education system has shown itself to be ineffective at preparing students to become empowered and engaged citizens capable of embracing a demo-cratic culture that priortizes the pubic interest, cultural diversity, social justice, and common good.
Until educational reforms are enacted on a national level, we will continue to send students into a corporate-dominated information system w/o giving them the social and creative skills needed to equitably participate, evaluate the bias and authenticity of sources or protect themselves from surveillance and manipulation.
This has resulted in serious public vulnerabilities that have been – and will continue to be – exploited. It was within this ineffective system that Trump was able to convince millions of Americans to vote him into office.
Bill Arnold, Romney
