ROMNEY — The Davis Log House situated beside the Hampshire County Public library will be open for tours on Sat., Aug 3rd during the 7th annual West Virginia Peach Festival. Those interested can soak up stories of the Davis brothers –– who all served during the Civil War –– see artifacts, hear the true story of “the bloody apron” and tour the home of the Davis family.
The house has seven rooms of historic items and numerous stories about the lives of Mary and Kate Davis, both of whom lived into their ninety’s and donated the land for the Hampshire County Public Library.
The chestnut log house was built in 1789 and is one of the best-kept original homes of historic Romney.
The yard will be filled with artisans demonstrating furniture making, blacksmithing, basket making, weaving and more.
A quilt show by local quilters will be on display at the Library, along with quilters who will be demonstrating quilting a large quilt by hand on a quilting frame.
From 11:00 –– 1:30 the Carnegie Science Institute of Pittsburgh, Pa. will host a “Make and Take Snacktivity” (making ice cream and frozen snacks in liquid nitrogen).
Local gun collectors will have original Hampshire County handmade guns on display sharing their knowledge and history of gun making here in Hampshire County. This is definitely a must for anyone desiring to see some of the finest antique guns made right here in our county.
Outside, Charles Boland will have his bee colony on display promising, “The Queen Bee will be very active and ready to put on a show.” Honey will be available for tasting and Charles will share information about the importance of the bees to our environment.
Outside games and rock painting will be set up for the children and adults to make and hide for the very popular rock hunt. Drop by to paint your own rock to be included in a “rock quilt” that is being made.
Mark Bowers, hawk and falconer will have one of his rehabilitated birds of prey on hand for the enjoyment of all.
All displays, tours and children's activities are free and open to the public. Tour and activity hours are Sat., Aug 3 from 11:00-4:00.
For more info call the Hampshire County Library 304-822-3185 or contact Dot Calvert for info on outside demos and Davis House Tours at 304-822-5496. o
