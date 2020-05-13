“Beyond the barricade
Is there a world you long to see?”
– Les Miserables
* * *
The lead on an Aug. 21 article:
“New sidewalks and a few new parking places in downtown Romney should be in place before Christmas.”
Mayor Beverly Keadle was breathing a sigh of relief at that announcement. Her worst fear on the long-delayed project was that it would be started so late that it couldn’t be finished until spring and the town would have barriers in place for months on end.
The Oct. 16 update was promising.
“Work has begun on the long-awaited sidewalk project along the north side of Main Street in Romney, from Endler Avenue east to High Street.
Wolf Creek Contracting was busy on the west end of the project early this week after wrapping up work in Keyser.”
Then came a less-heartening Nov. 27 report.
“The last block of Romney’s sidewalk replacement on the north side of Main Street will be held up for about a month.
A sewer issue discovered there has sent engineers back to the drawing board for a quick redesign, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said Monday. Once that’s done and the right material is acquired, Wolf Creek Construction will be back to finish the job.
Barriers will remain in place until work resumes. The final block will include not only sidewalk, but also a slightly wider pavement to allow for parking places.”
And here we are on May 13. Keadle’s nightmare scenario has come true.
Barriers still sit along that last block of Main Street. The wait that was supposed to take no more than 4 weeks has stretched more than 5 months.
The trouble is the story keeps shifting. One time Keadle was told that the piece was fabricated and Wolfe was waiting for the weather to break so it could finish the work.
The next time, DOH said the piece hadn’t been fabricated yet.
Who knows what the next story will be?
We’re this close to wrapping up the project after 5 years and we’re in limbo.
How difficult should it be for the state to design about 5 blocks of sidewalk and get it poured?
Yes, I know that laying new sidewalk means escavating around the utility lines — phone, power, water, sewer and who knows what else — and making the area handicap-compliant and in accord with highway regulations.
But folks, we’re talking a grant that was awarded to Romney in 2015 — and Keadle has paperwork from the Division of Highways that dates the project back to 2011.
What the heck is the hangup? It can’t be funding.
So I blame Charleston — both DOH’s engineers who took their time putting the plan together and the Legislature, which year in and year out underfunds our highway system.
If DOH had more money, it could hire more engineers and seemingly simple projects like 5 blocks of sidewalk in Romney wouldn’t be hung up for …. oh, 5 years and counting.
I’m frustrated every time I drive by Barricade Boulevard, as I’ve decided to rename it. I know Mayor Keadle is frustrated too.
It must be frustrating to be mayor and know your position carries no authority with the bureaucrats in those steel-and-concrete office buildings in Charleston.
They have sidewalks. Why care about ours?
