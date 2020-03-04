ROMNEY — The 3 school board candidates competing for the 2 seats available in the May 12 election spoke Friday night at a candidate forum sponsored by We The People.
A recording of the event can be viewed on the “We the People of Hampshire County” Facebook page.
Board candidates Bernie Hott, Jean Shoemaker and Matt Trimble answered questions ranging from teaching the Bible to the upcoming vote on a school bond issue.
Trimble, a recent HHS graduate now working in the assessor’s office, explained he was running because he knows what it’s like to be a student and has good rapport with current students and teachers, from whom he hears complaints. Our schools are not in the best shape, he said, adding, “If I could make a difference, why not try to make a difference?”
Hott, now in his 16th year on the board, said he is “not a guy who likes to quit in the middle of something” and would like to see the bond issue and the community-financed project to upgrade Rannells Field through to completion.
Now retired, he has 32 years administrative experience, 30 in Hampshire County, and asked, “Why not keep going as long as I can go?”
Shoemaker described her lengthy record of involvement with the schools, as well as her habit of carefully researching topics before board meetings, and said she would like to see the county produce the excellent students she knows it is capable of producing. Another retiree, she served 2 terms on the school board, before losing a re-election bid in 2018.
Asked his position on teaching the Bible, Hott said students should sign up to take such a class if they wanted it, and the class should be taught by a preacher. Shoemaker and Trimble agreed teaching the Bible called for someone with “a good understanding of it,” with Shoemaker saying school could be the only place students learn about the Bible.
Both pointed out social studies classes cover other religions, with Trimble asking “Why exclude Christianity?” He added that HHS students sometimes request a class prayer — for example, before an exam, and he never saw this turned down.
The 3 candidates also agreed on the need to provide technical training, the need to gather support from retirees who do not benefit directly from school improvements and the desirability of donations like the Rannells Field project.
Complaints about turnover in teaching and administrative staff were dealt with differently, with Hott saying the board has no control over this, though they can legally prevent people from leaving in the middle of the year.
All 3 candidates pointed to low salaries as a problem, with Hott and Shoemaker saying that after losing the excess levy that underwrote higher teacher salaries 12 years ago, they have been able to pay just the basic state rate, trying to attract teachers paid more where there are excess levies, including neighboring Mineral, Morgan and Hardy counties.
Trimble, who had had 3 principals in his 4 years at HHS, noted that teachers can earn “exponentially” more in neighboring states like Virginia and Maryland, and praised teachers who stay in Hampshire County because they like the environment here.
All 3 candidates pointed out how urgently the school buildings need replacement, with Shoemaker saying that 3 years ago when the state School Building Authority was contacted about putting a new roof on the Augusta Elementary School, the SBA said that given the condition of the building it was “putting bandaids on top of bandaids,” and this was the last bandaid the SBA would help with. New construction was needed.
Hott pointed out as a board member he doesn’t enjoy paying taxes any more than anyone else, but he knows the school system is at the point where they can’t keep remodeling. He assured his audience that all bond funds can be used only for their stated purpose, and pointed out that right now the SBA is ready to give $8 million per school for the 3 elementary schools to be built, a total of $24 million dollars.
He added that the $26 million taxpayers will contribute is cheaper than the $38 million it would cost to repair and remodel the buildings.
Trimble said replacing the schools should have been done long ago, given the terrible state the buildings are in. If the levy fails, they will just have to keep running it, year after year, because something must be done.
Many questions dealt with the bond issue, which will also appear on the May ballot. Hott promised the school board would start holding town meetings shortly, once exact figures are available, to make sure everyone has full information well before the May 12 vote.
The forum was the 1st of a series of such events planned by We the People, open to anyone interested regardless of party affiliation. Next is a March 13 forum for Republican county commission candidates, scheduled for 7 p.m. in The Bank of Romney Community Center.
