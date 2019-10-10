A scare in the woods in Capon Bridge put both the elementary and middle schools there in lockdown this morning (Thursday, Oct. 10).
Administrators were told that an unknown man was seen in the woods near the Capon Bridge Elementary and both schools went into lockdown.
Law enforcement was notified and the Capon Bridge police arrested Thomas Bergeron II, 26, who was wanted on a parole violation warrant in Virginia, Lt. Miles Spence said.
“He was a squatter in the woods who was woken up by the kids,” Spence said.
Once Bergeron was in custody, school activity returned to normal. After-school activities involving the 2 schools will take place as scheduled, Superintendent Jeff Pancione said.
Pancione made an automated call that went to parents and staff this afternoon.
