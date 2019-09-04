Even if you’ve taken the class before, there are still things to learn.
Potomac State College will once again offer the continuing education course “Stepping into Grapes and Grains” this fall.
Professors Donna Ballard and Tom Sydow will explore and present the basic knowledge and skills associated with the home production of wines and beers as participants have fun learning the fundamentals of fermentation, the availability of grapes and other fruits, and the difference between wine, lagers and ales.
The class will meet for 5 sessions on alternating Thursdays. Tentative topics include: Sept. 19 – brewing a batch of American ale; Oct. 3 – wine time, fermenting your first batch; Oct. 17 – beer packaging and storage; Oct. 31 – regional wines and festivals; and Nov. 14 – pairing wines and beers with food.
Classes will be held from 6 to 8:45 p.m. in the Agriculture Technology Building, Room 100. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to take this class.
“I have taken the class many times and each time I gather new learnings and techniques that make my home brewing experience more rewarding,” class participant Harry Hood said. “Tom and Donna always provide an interesting class.”
Reserve your seat now as this class tends to fill up quickly. The cost is $99 per person. To enroll, visit www.potomacstatecollege.edu. You’ll find the link under the Spotlight tab.
