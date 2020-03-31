WINCHESTER - Valley Health has confirmed that several of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Winchester Star.
A media release was issued today by the Winchester-based health care network that stated all of the workers are under quarantine and being treated on an outpatient basis.
According to Carol Weare, public relations manager, Valley Health officials are "fairly certain" that each employee contracted the virus outside of the workplace.
The release does not provide the total number of Valley Health employees with COVID-19, the positions they hold, or the places where they work.
Valley Health operates 6 hospitals - Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.