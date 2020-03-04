Is the threat of the coronavirus changing how you live your life?
Should it?
For weeks now we’ve all heard the warnings and debate about what it all means. We’ve seen the stock market plunge in a jitter.
Yet, sitting here in Hampshire County, West by-God Virginia, it all seems so distant and we all seem so insulated.
Then Saturday I went to Winchester on a shopping-and-Five-Guys run. Getting out of my car in the Sharp Shopper parking lot, I saw a mom and her pre-teen daughter walking toward the store.
Both were wearing facemasks.
Whoa.
Granted, there could have been other reasons that they were masked. After all, our county health department’s executive director, Stephanie Shoemaker, said Friday morning that flu is still a bigger threat here than coronavirus.
But seeing those 2 sent my mind straight to coronavirus fear. And, I must admit, the thought that leapt to mind was, “What an over-reaction.”
I know. That sounds harsh. Scared Mom would probably dispute it.
But folks, we’re not at the grab-a-face-mask-and-stockpile-necessities-for-life-in-isolation phase yet.
Be prepared? Sure. But what does that mean?
Right now in the Potomac Highlands, I think it means listen to the news daily to see what’s happening. I think it also means taking stock of your life and having a plan in mind for the possibility of a lot of our public aspects of life being curtailed.
Do you need water, milk, bread and dark chocolate Kit Kat bars (hey, I have my priorities) stockpiled yet?
No, but you should have a list and a plan to get them quickly if conditions deteriorate.
Do you need to wear facemasks?
Again, no. The health experts say the masks are really more of a necessity for those who might be ill to avoid contaminating the folks around them. Actually, they’re mostly for health professionals who are dealing with patients who exhibit a variety of symptoms.
Wearing a facemask when you’re perfectly healthy isn’t going to keep you safe in public unless you’re wearing a hazmat suit (or at least, maybe, rubber gloves) with it.
I’m saying this even though I know at least one pharmacy ran out of boxes of facemasks within an hour of putting them on the shelves last week and can’t get any more.
What we need is planning – by health officials, by hospitals, by schools, by law enforcement, by businesses – for limiting public contact if an outbreak occurs.
I believe that’s happening quietly behind the scenes.
What we need is caution, like WVU Medicine in Morgantown was exhibiting Friday when I showed up for an appointment at the Eye Institute.
“Have you traveled internationally in the last month?” was the 1st thing the receptionist said to me, even before asking my name or who I was there to see.
Whoa again.
Thinking quickly, I admitted to crossing through Maryland on the way there, but that didn’t seem to be the type of foreign travel they were fishing for.
The coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon. But it’s likely not coming here any time soon either.
I won’t go as far as President Trump has in discounting the threat, but I won’t go as far as the hysterics that seemingly pop up nightly on news channels either.
I will keep in mind H1N1 – which we all called “swine flu” at the time – and the impact it had on us here.
But I’m also remembering the initial worries about SARS, Ebola and the zika virus and how they ended up fading away quickly.
That’s not because they weren’t huge threats that devastated the lives they touched. That’s because the U.S. had in place plans and dedicated people who knew how to protect us.
I’m trusting the experts here. And I have a good stash of Kit Kats on hand.
