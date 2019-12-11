ROMNEY — Philip Henry Spicer has pled guilty to a single count of unlawful assault, which carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison.
He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Jan. 24.
Four other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which Judge Charlie Carl accepted Nov. 21.
Spicer’s plea was under Alford circumstances, meaning he admitted the state had sufficient evidence to convict him, but he did not admit guilt.
Spicer and Candice Renee Spaid were jointly indicted in September on 5 counts.
The charges included malicious assault, conspiracy to commit malicious assault, accessory after the fact to malicious assault, falsely reporting an emergency incident and obstructing.
The charging documents said Spicer assaulted Spaid’s husband on June 6 with help from her, then afterward she called 911 with a false claim that her husband had shot at Spicer.
