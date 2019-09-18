Service from “numerous” landlines to Hampshire County’s 911 were out again Friday afternoon, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said an issue by phone utility Frontier in Augusta was the problem. Service was restored in less than 2 hours.
* * *
Fall arrives at 3:50 a.m. Monday morning, Sept. 23. That’s when the sun crosses the equator north to south, bringing roughly equal daylight and nighttime.
* * *
Sewer rates are going up for Central Hampshire Public Service District.
The utility filed legal notice in this week’s Review that it will raise the rate 14.59 percent. The rate goes into effect immediately when it files with the Public Service Commission in the next 2 weeks.
The PSC can investigate and rule later on the request, which could include a refund if it finds the increase is excessive.
* * *
A flu shot clinic will be held from 8to 10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) atThe Bank of Romney Community Center. Uninsured adults can get the shot for$26, anduninsured children for$19.85. Bring your insurance card and photo ID. Also: Pneumonia, Tdap, Td, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B vaccinations.
* * *
Hampshire County teachers — including those at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind — can now apply for $300 mini-grants from the Hampshire County Community Foundation.
The grants can pay for supplies and materials for special projects, resources for the classroom or support for programs not covered by school budgets or other means.
Deadline is Sept. 30. The application form is available on the foundation’s website, www.ewfcf.org. Call 304-822-7200 if you want to discuss your idea.
* * *
The bridge near Smokey Hollow Road on U.S. 50 is back in operation. Work was completed last week.
The detour bridge beside it, in use since August 2018, will be torn back out.
* * *
Romney’s water bills have a new look and a higher amount on them. The Town was a couple of days late getting out the September bills, which now arrive looking more like a letter and not the postcard of previous years.
Water and sewer rates went up last month. A residential customer using 2,000 a month will see about $4.66 more on the monthly bill, the town said in a letter it sent out a couple of weeks ago.
* * *
A grant-writing seminar will be held Nov. 6-7 at the South Branch Inn on Sunrise Summit.
Volunteer West Virginia, which bills itself as the state’s commission for national and community service, offers the program yearly in Charleston. The Hampshire County session will be the first “in several years” to be offered in the eastern part of the state.
Register by calling Moya Doneghy at 304-558-0111.
* * *
Berkeley Springs is looking for regional authors to participate in its book festival Oct. 26.
The book festival was an annual event there until 2016. The Morgan Arts Council is bringing it back at the Ice House.
Authors pay a flat fee to participate, including a table to display and sell books. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 1. Call 304-258-2300 for details.
* * *
The 17th Annual Friends of Agriculture Golf Tournament to benefit the West Virginia Farm Bureau Foundation tees off Thursday at Valle View Golf Club in Moorefield.
It’s a 1 p.m. shotgun start followed by the awards and barbecue dinner.
* * *
Gas prices fell in West Virginia last week. The average price of a gallon of gas in the Mountain State Sunday was $2.51, down 2.5 cents in a week, 5.8 cents lower than a month earlier and 31.9 cents lower than a year earlier.
The national average of $2.55 was down 0.4 cents in a week, 6.5 cents in a month and 28.9 cents in a year.
