MARTINSBURG — A Virginia man has pled guilty to dealing meth in Hampshire County.
Michael Lee Gray II of Marshall, Va., pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Martinsburg federal court last Wednesday.
The 29-year-old admitted to working with others to distribute the drug in Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties between August 2017 and June 2018.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.