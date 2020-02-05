I am delighted to officially announce my candidacy for Hampshire County Board of Education.
I graduated from Hampshire High School in May 2019. Born and raised in Hampshire County, I am the son of Shirley Trimble from Kirby. I currently work in the Hampshire County Assessor’s Office.
I served as FFA Vice President my senior year. I believe that one of the Board of Education’s biggest problems is their budget. I commend the current Board members and the superintendent’s work they’ve been doing this past year to cut down on frivolous spending and focus on more pertinent aspects in the schools.
I’ve experienced the issues our local schools are going through and I have also seen the county’s efforts in fixing these problems with a limited budget. I plan to speak for the students of this county and listen to what they’d like to see done with their schools.
Since I just recently graduated from Hampshire High School, I know firsthand how the students are getting sold short year after year due to empty promises. I believe that live-streaming the meetings is one of the better ideas to get the community more involved in knowing what goes on with the county.
I know this summer the county took extra measures to insure the safety of our students in the schools by adding multiple cameras and mantrap doors at the high school. A big goal of mine is making sure the library at the high school gets the roof fixed from the leaking as soon as possible.
I am certainly not opposed to a bond being passed by the county, but I want to guarantee that the taxpayers know what they are paying for. I want to be approachable to the people of this county and hear what they have to say and how they think I can best serve them if elected.
Feel free to get in touch with me with questions or concerns anytime. My email is matthewtrimble@yahoo.com. My number is 1-304-703-8062. I hope to see you at the polls on May 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.