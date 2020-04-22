Temperatures that dipped well below freezing twice in the last week have cut into the bumper crops that were beginning to grow in Hampshire County.
Lows were in the upper 20s Sunday morning and Wednesday morning last week.
Spring Valley Orchard and Farm saw damage to its strawberry crops and a 5-acre peach orchard where it didn’t use wind machines.
But, owner Eli Cook said, that still leaves 195 acres of orchard that was basically unaffected.
Freezes will be a worry for county orchardists for about another month.
* * *
Parents of high schoolers and middle schoolers who have lost income because of COVID-19 can apply for free and reduced meals now at Hampshire County Schools.
“If you believe your household would now qualify for free/reduced-price meals, we invite you to complete an application using School Café,” the school website encourages.
Parents of elementary students are not affected because all elementary pupils receive free meals.
* * *
E.A. Hawse Health Center in Baker has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. Congressman Alex Mooney announced the distribution last week to Hawse.
* * *
The Sheetz store in Romney has begun a free meal program for kids. Store Manager Stacie Bosley said the offer started last Thursday.
Kids get a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink until that day’s supply runs out. Parents just have to come in and ask for a kid’s meal.
The offer is good 7 days a week.
* * *
Gas prices dropped another 5 cents a gallon to $1.76 on Sunday, AAA reports.
Prices around West Virginia range from $155 a gallon in the top of the Northern Panhandle to $1.92 a gallon in the Bridgeport-Clarksburg area.
North Carolina has the lowest prices in the Mid-Atlantic Region, at $1.68 a gallon. Three states — New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey — and D.C. all have average prices over $2.
