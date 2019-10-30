It started out as a lovely mid-October fall day.
The crafts fair had started at a public park along the Gunpowder River of the Chesapeake Bay. Crafters and other displayers set up shop at their booths and tents and the public was already filtering in at the 9 a.m. opening.
There was pottery, painted and drawn pictures, photographs, walking canes, foods of various kinds and many other crafts to look at. If you didn’t want to look at those things, you could watch the dogs and people strutting their stuff along the walkways, always an interesting and cost-free endeavor.
And there was even conversation to listen to, even if not always very enlightening but sometimes very revealing.
There were a few sheriff’s deputies too, in sharply-pressed blue uniforms and also police accessories hanging from their belts. They didn’t appear to be paying attention to anything, but as the day wore on they were grouped near the Republican Party’s central committee booth.
I was at the Democratic Party booth only a few spaces away, close enough to see the commotion but not near enough to clearly hear the conversations.
Apparently the deputies felt their presence was needed. Republicans have a lot to worry about nowadays, with their leader Donald Trump going through a grueling impeachment process and the prospect of a devastating election for them in little more than a year.
A few of them revealed their angst as they dropped mini-insults at us Dems as they breezed past. Others got into heated arguments about Trump’s Ukraine adventures, Nancy Pelosi, “shifty” Adam Schiff, Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of troops from northern Syria and the dangers posed to the Kurds by Turkish forces.
Groups of opposing rivals for a Republican nomination for Congress also faced off and argued with each other with the deputies standing by watchfully.
Back at the Democratic booth a retired Aberdeen Proving Ground scientist argued with a central committee member about climate change and whether Democratic plans were sufficient.
“Plant more trees,” demanded the scientist. The rejoinder was to reduce carbon emissions with new legislation. They were both right and both unwilling to give any ground to the other.
A retired U.S. Marine and Vietnam vet told a story of going to the V.A. recently to have some dental work done and reported that he was turned away because the V.A. didn’t have enough money left to do the work.
“They said the money was diverted away to build a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border,” said the vet as his wife watched disapprovingly from a distance. He was not happy and as he shook his fist, “I fought in a war so our government could lock up little children in cages on the border? I thought we fought a revolution to keep the government from doing those kinds of things.”
Thoughts of the raging president, the impeachment process and the possibility of widespread war erupting in the Middle East hovered unspoken in the air. There wouldn’t be much to add to the conversation until people got back to their TV sets to hear the latest breaking news whether from another bizarre Trump rally, new troop deployments to various places of the Middle East, court decisions and sequestered hearings of impeachment inquiry witnesses.
The various pots on the stove continue to simmer and sometimes boil over, resulting in very few dull news days. At least (knock on wood) there have not been any new mass shootings to grieve over. And new insults from the president over various Democrats have not been forthcoming since the last ones.
I wasn’t alive at the time, but the times seem reminiscent of the roiling days I’ve read about that led to the eruption of World War I more than 100 years ago. I hope not.
For the second time the president of the county council walked by the Democratic booth as if in a daze from something he apparently heard at the Republican booth.
“You look like you can’t decide if you want to be a private citizen or a public official,” I called out.
Patrick Vincenti turned back and introduced himself.
“I can never get away from this stuff, 24 hours a day,” he confessed.
“I know what you mean,” I empathized. “I can’t even stand to watch the news any more.”
