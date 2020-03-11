As campaign signs start popping up for the May primary, West Virginia’s Secretary of Transportation Byrd White is reminding candidates and supporters about DOH’s strict regulations.
The law bans political signs and stickers from DOH right-of-way like highway shoulders, traffic signs or devices, trees, stones, fence posts and utility poles, White said.
In addition to being illegal, political bumper stickers on highway signs cost taxpayers thousands of dollars each year because signs must be replaced, he noted
. DOH workers will pull any signs from state rights-of-way and, for a short time, will store them in county highways offices to be picked up by candidates or their representatives.
Violation of these laws may result in fines.
County commission candidates will be at a forum Friday hosted by We the People. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St.
• Springfield’s Ruritans are holding a “meet the local candidates” night Tuesday, March 31, at the Ruritan building. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Primary election day is May 12. Voters will also choose candidates in nonpartisan races and decide on a $26.2 million bond call for Hampshire County Schools.
The Democratic field for president is winnowing down, but the names of people who have dropped out will still be on the ballot in West Virginia on May 12.
People who want to be write-in candidates on the May 12 ballot have until March 24 to file paperwork with for federal state or county offices — notifying the secretary of state for state and federal races, and the county clerk for county races. Capon Bridge June municipal election write-in candidates have until April 21 to notify the town clerk.
Write-in votes for candidates who do not file don’t count.
