1,000 units pledged; paperwork next
In June 2019, a plan was unveiled to the BOE to update Rannells Field at Hampshire High with artificial turf and a rubberized track. Part of that deal hinged on the ability of the community to fundraise 1,000 units, which equates to $900,000 worth of pledges.
Last week, just 8 months after the ACH fund was officially set up with The Bank of Romney, that goal has been met.
“It was a great sense of accomplishment as an athletic director, and as a resident of Hampshire County that the community was able to fund raise to provide this opportunity for our kids,” said HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart.
A week earlier, the total number of units sold was hovering around 960, but a huge chunk of donations came pouring in from 3 different businesses.
Coca-Cola and Dick’s Sporting Goods both chipped in for 11 units each, pushing the mark to 985 units sold, then Mountaineer Audiology ponied up the next 15 units to hit 1,000.
Now that the most challenging and time-consuming portion of this project is completed, the next step involves signing paperwork and scheduling official start dates for construction to begin.
“We are going to hold a meeting this week with the stadium committee and at the next board meeting we will seek the [memorandum of understanding] to be approved by the board,” Stewart said. “Once the MOU is agreed upon and signed, Sprinturf can come out and put boots on the ground and do their prep work, which will take 30-45 days. Once graduation happens, we can start moving dirt immediately following.”
Before a bulldozer makes its way onto the field, official documents need to be reviewed and signed.
All 3 parties — the stadium committee, the Board of Education and The Bank of Romney — will have to agree upon and sign off on the memorandum of understanding to proceed. Once that portion is completed, a contract will be signed with Sprinturf for construction.
“Its no secret that this time of year is the turf project busy season, therefore construction crews are booked in advance,” Stewart stated. “That’s why we can’t sign a contract on May 27 with the thought of starting on June 1. Hopefully after the March 16 meeting we can move forward to signing contracts.”
The construction timeline is another important aspect to this project with the goal of making the new field available for sports this fall.
“The timeline Sprinturf provided was an 88-day schedule, but depending on conditions, it could be done ahead of schedule,” said Stewart.
Although the 1,000-unit mark has been cleared, fundraising efforts will continue to secure funds for the future.
“As originally stated, the committee will continue to meet on a monthly basis to study the trends of the ACH and also continue searching for new avenues of fundraising and we hope to gain new folks through that and continue to reach out to alumni in support of the project,” Stewart said.
