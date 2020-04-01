Though the talk in Hampshire County now is mainly of viruses and hand-washing practices, those folks running for public office this spring are focused on the future of the community, and the 3 candidates running for school board have their sights set on budget concerns and board transparency as some of the top issues in the schools.
Bernie Hott, who is currently in his 16th year on the board, said in his Hampshire Review candidate video that he wants folks to know that he can be trusted, even though he says that there is talk in the community about how the school board isn’t open enough to the community.
“Every once in a while, we get to the point where people say, ‘we don’t know what’s going on,’” said Hott. “We’ve tried live streaming at board meetings so people can see, in case they can’t come for some reason.”
Going live on Facebook is just one of the ways that the school board is trying to make themselves more accessible to the public, but school board candidate Matthew Trimble said in his candidate video that his goal is “transparency throughout the board.”
“Last election, that was all of the candidate’s big things, transparency,” explained Trimble. “And as you can see, that’s not happening.”
When it comes to the education system in Hampshire County, the big-ticket item up for discussion is the bond call that will also be appearing on the ballot come May. Trimble explained that his goal of transparency would extend the bond as well.
“The past couple school bond haven’t passed, but I hope this one will,” Trimble said. “I do stress the importance of letting the taxpayer know what they are buying into, not them buying into it and never seeing their money again.”
School board candidate Jean Shoemaker, trying for a comeback on the board, is also supporting the board being open and informative to the public about the bond and what it entails.
“I think board members need to be in the schools; they need to see what’s going on in the schools on a daily basis,” Shoemaker explained in her video. “I am dedicated to the education of our children here in the county.”
On the financial side of things, Hott and Shoemaker both voiced addressig the difficulties associated with budget for the schools.
“I think we just need to continue to try to get our education system back up,” Hott said. “We are doing the best we can with what we have, but we need to get new teachers and good teachers in here. The education itself needs to be better and we constantly have to balance our budget.”
Hott also explained that the funding received by the county from the state is based on the population of children in the county, which has declined over the years.
“We always have to work around that,” said Hott. “It’s a constant battle.”
Shoemaker noted her financial history as a board member in the past, recalling that during her previous time on the board, she worked to save every dollar possible for the taxpayers, ending up saving around $15,000 a year that could go back to the students.
“I’m really proud of that fact,” Shoemaker said.
As far as current budget issues are concerned, Shoemaker also said that she wants to work on better working conditions for teachers so that they are not using money from their own pockets to provide supplies to students.
With transparency and money issues on the forefront of the candidates’ platforms, the bond understandably is also leading the charge with high importance.
“We need these schools badly,” stated Hott, while Trimble noted “it’s a shame” that the schools have gotten so bad, but he is continuing to push support in the community.
Shoemaker also said that she is continuing to keep pushing the bond to the community, stating, “I will do everything in my power to see that that levy gets passed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.