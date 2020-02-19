@font-face { font-family: "Times"; }@font-face { font-family: "ＭＳ 明朝"; }@font-face { font-family: "Cambria Math"; }p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; text-align: justify; text-indent: 9pt; font-size: 10pt; font-family: Times; }p.Body, li.Body, div.Body { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; text-align: justify; text-indent: 9.35pt; line-height: 10.5pt; font-size: 10pt; font-family: Times; }p.Head12pt, li.Head12pt, div.Head12pt { margin: 0in 0in 2pt; line-height: 13pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times; font-weight: bold; }.MsoChpDefault { font-family: Cambria; }div.WordSection1 { }
Capon School Street update
Editor:
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group (CBRG) continues to work with the community to improve the safety and traffic flow of Capon School Street.
The old oil tanks are now gone. We are in the process of applying for various grants to help fund this project. We want to thank the Town of Capon Bridge, the School Board, Parks and Rec and all of the local residents and community members for their support and input.
Step by step, we are getting a little closer to creating a solution for the whole community. We would love your thoughts… please fill out an online survey and enter a chance to win a $50 gift card to El Puente Mexican Restaurant.
You can get to the survey, via Facebook and go to “Capon Bridge Revitalization Group” or “Visit Capon Bridge” or type the following into your browser: https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1Al0X52xAjBquIl
Dave Stuggs, Capon Bridge
Whole-hearted agreement
Editor:
I wanted to share my opinion regarding the previous letter to the editor titled, “Not-so-fine examples.” First, I would like to say “thank you” to the writer. I agree that students need and should have textbooks that mirror the grade level curriculum. Students should be able to use the assigned books at school and at home.
LiveGrades - Hampshire County Schools Policy 3025, Reporting Student Progress (adopted: 6/3/19), states, “The teacher will also communicate student progress to parents by keeping the online live grades current and up-to-date. A minimum of at least two grades per week must be recorded online.”
Communication - On January 5, 2020, I sent an e-mail to Superintendent Pancione and copied all Board members requesting to know what researched-based reading programs for dyslexic students is currently being utilized at all grade levels in all Hampshire County Schools. I also requested to know the names of the teachers certified in these programs. At this time, I am still waiting to receive a response that answers all the questions asked.
United – Students and parents/guardians should stand together on whatever subject matter they feel is important and voice their opinions, whether it be at Board meetings or direct meetings with executive level administrators. This has proven to be an effective method in the past because there is strength in numbers.
Dana Sine, Capon Bridge
