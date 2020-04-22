Coach’s legacy extends beyond the sideline
Paul Clovis cast a giant shadow over high school athletics in Hampshire County for more than 3 decades.
The 76-year-old passed away Thursday at his South Carolina home, leaving a legacy of not just a good coach, but a good man.
“What a good friend he was,” said fellow teacher Bill Roomsburg. “He never met a stranger.”
Paul Clovis came to Hampshire County fresh out of college in 1967 to start a coaching and teaching career and never left.
For 12 seasons he coached HHS football, compiling a 76-42-2 record that includes the most victories of any of the 9 coaches in Hampshire history.
For 20 years he coached cross country, including the school’s best finish ever when the boys took 2nd place at the state meet in 1998, a year before he stepped away from coaching.
The trail he engineered around the HHS campus, regarded as the steepest and toughest in the state, has been named in his honor.
As athletic director for more than 30 years, he oversaw all the Trojan sports, earning the respect of students and colleagues alike.
“He had a positive attitude,” Jim Alkire reminisced. “For coaches, he was easy to talk to. It wasn’t my way or no way.”
Clovis produced winning teams, but even his 8-2 football squads never made the state playoffs, which took in only 2, and then 4, schools each fall.
Forty-five years later, Brian Swisher, a member of back-to-back 8-2 teams, believes Hampshire could play with the elite.
“There’s no doubt either year, if we got in the state playoffs, we would have won,” he said Tuesday.
But more important than the W’s was the impact Paul Clovis made on the lives of those around him.
“Thanks to him it got me a college education,” said Swisher, who had never played a down of football until he came to HHS as a sophomore in the fall of 1969.
Swisher earned 2nd-team all-state honors as a senior and played college ball.
“It’d be easy to say I was a very lucky kid to have people like him around me. It was an amazing association,” Swisher said, ticking off Clovis’s qualities: “honesty, loyalty, caring.”
That caring showed in so many ways, from making sure he showed up at Bill Roomsburg’s residence on snow days to make sure his adopted Hampshire family was OK to his dying wish to have memorials directed to the food pantry at Romney’s United Methodist Church.
He and Alkire played such a role in the life of Robert Lee that the Koolwink owner donated $30,000 to the Rannells Field turf project last summer in their honor.
“You may not realize it when you are going through it, but Hampshire athletics was a real important part of my life,” Lee said. “I remember some great speeches about football and about life, it was a great combination of things.”
Through 20-plus years of coaching together, Alkire’s fondest memory is an off-the-field gift Clovis gave him early in his career.
Alkire was teaching at Romney Junior High and wanted the driver’s ed teaching job at HHS. But a class he needed at Frostburg was canceled.
“Clovis had enough hours to be certified in driver’s ed and I went to Hampshire and taught his phys. ed class that year and he taught driver’s ed,” Alkire recalled.
The next summer, Alkire got his driver’s ed hours in at Shepherd and the men switched classes.
“That was the biggest favor Clovis ever did for me,” Alkire said.
For Roomsburg, the relationship started as colleagues, but morphed into much more.
“They have become part of our family,” Bill Roomsburg said. “Our 3 kids, they loved him to death. My wife considered him her brother.”
Paul Clovis would help around the Roomsburg farm. He and Bill hunted together — gobblers in the spring and bucks in the fall.
Clovis’s last deer, an 11-point buck, was shot on the Roomsburg property 2 falls ago.
“I’ve told him I’ve had him more excited about calling up a spring gobbler for him than he ever got on the football field,” Bill Roomsburg said.
“He was quite a fellow.”
For Paul Clovis’s obituary, turn to Page 2A. A service celebrating his life will be scheduled in the summer.
