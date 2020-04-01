Telehealth, respiratory clinic, phone line\ guide patients to best, latest care option
Valley Health has implemented 3 services this week to streamline access to safe and timely COVID-19-related outpatient care: a COVID-19 Respiratory Care Phone Line, telehealth visits with providers and a new Respiratory Care Clinic.
“The vast majority of patients who contract COVID-19 won’t require inpatient care in a hospital setting,” says Jeffrey Feit, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Valley Physician Enterprise. “We felt strongly that we needed a way to care for the community that provides a full spectrum of care for patients with respiratory complaints and reduces the chances of well patients and patients with chronic illnesses becoming sick when going to a regular office visit.”
The Respiratory Care Phone Line is a service for folks who have fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms and need evaluation. Community members can call the phone line at 540-536-0380 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and be guided to their primary care provider or a Valley Health Family Medicine/Urgent Care office for a telehealth visit.
Telehealth visits are the new normal at Valley Health Urgent Care Centers and medical practices, following recent changes by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These changes allow the broad use of telehealth visits by providers and health systems, and Valley Health has piloted this new platform this week successfully, allowing patients to be seen by their providers from the comfort of their homes.
“We are committed to caring for patients with respiratory illness in the safest way possible, and also want to offer other patients an expedient way to be evaluated,” says Jacob Meza, Senior Director of Valley Regional Enterprises, a division of Valley Health. “By Monday, all Valley Health Urgent Care centers and most Valley Health medical practices will have telehealth in place.”
After calling the office to make an appointment, the office determines if telehealth is a good option instead of (or in addition to) a face-to-face visit. If so, the patient receives a link which, once they click it, puts them “in” the exam room, ready to see their provider digitally.
The new platform does not require the user to download any new software and may be accessed with any iPhone, Android phone, tablet or computer with a web camera using Chrome, Safari or Firefox browsers. Additionally, all telehealth visits have waived copays at the time of the visit to remove as many barriers as possible to helping people receive the right care in the safest manner.
Visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/telehealth for a list of participating practices.
Patients who require an in-person provider visit now have the “next step” opportunity for care at the new outpatient Respiratory Care Clinic located adjacent to the COVID-19 test collection site at Rutherford Crossing in Winchester, Va. The clinic opened last Thursday, and it is a resource for patients who need chest x-rays and other physical exams following their telehealth visit. Referral is required from a patient’s primary care physician. Watch for additional locations in other Valley Health communities.
There have been several other updates as far as COVID-19 is concerned:
Request to Employers: Valley Health’s hospital Emergency Departments, Urgent Care Centers and physician practices have reported a growing number of patients requesting notes to return to work. Valley Health is unable to accommodate that request. Consistent with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies, Valley Health asks that area employers waive the required healthcare provider’s note for employees who are sick with acute respiratory illness to validate their illness or return to work. The emergency departments and doctors’ offices are not in a position to provide all of this documentation in a timely way.
Supply donations: Many businesses and individuals have offered to share their time and talents by making home-sewn masks. Valley Health said that they are heartened and encouraged by this show of support and concern for the safety of their patients and staff, and these donated masks will help them preserve their supply of personal protective equipment. Information about collection locations will be available soon at www.valleyhealthlink.com. Instructions for constructing these masks can be found at https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/documents/covid-19/Hand-Sewn-Face-Masks-instructions.pdf and are included in this issue of the Review.
Blood donors are needed. Valley Health is urging all residents who are able to roll up their sleeves and help maintain their supply of blood products. The Red Cross donor center in Winchester has daily collection times. In West Virginia, bloodmobiles are scheduled in Keyser on March 31, Berkeley Springs on April 2, Ranson on April 3 and Bunker Hill on April 4. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code, or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
