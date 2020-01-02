ROMNEY — A man who has dedicated his life to helping people in need is now in need of some help of his own.
Fred Ganoe, the president of Romney Rescue and a lifetime member of Romney Fire, is facing many obstacles ahead. Ganoe, after battling sepsis for years, lost his left leg, and on Dec. 19, it was determined that he needed his right leg amputated as well.
Jennifer Swisher, Ganoe’s fiancée, explained that in 2015, Ganoe unknowingly developed diabetes. After a family trip to Kennywood Park, a stray staple and neuropathy, Ganoe became ill and went into septic shock, which resulted in amputation of part of his foot and several toes.
While providing a challenge for Ganoe, Swisher said that “life went on as usual, doing all of the things he had done before, like running EMS calls and helping others in need.”
In the summer of 2018, Ganoe had his left leg amputated, and Swisher said that recovery and healing went really well. That fall, Ganoe got a prosthetic leg.
“Greatest day ever,” Swisher said. “He could walk again.”
At the beginning of last month, Ganoe became sick again, and doctors found an abscess on his stump that required further surgery, and on Dec. 18, an infection in Ganoe’s right foot and leg resulted in an amputation of that leg as well.
Swisher said that surgery was completed on Christmas Eve.
Swisher, who works at the Hampshire County 911 Center, started a GoFundMe page on Dec. 26 in order to try to raise funds for the obstacles that Ganoe will be facing in the future, including life adjustments, home modifications (the first modification planned is for Fred’s bathroom) and medical bills.
“He will be going to rehab when he gets discharged, and be fitted for 2 new prosthetics and learn to walk again,” she explained. “We have set goals for him to achieve, and his main end goal is that he wants back on the ambulance so he can help others in need.”
Ganoe has been a cornerstone member of the community, wearing many hats and providing the community with support and care for many years. He is an American Heart Association CPR instructor, the current president of Romney Rescue, a member of Romney Fire, a member of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Reserves and a “rock” for Swisher.
“Fred is the most dedicated, thoughtful, caring person I know and will help anyone,” Swisher said.
“This is why I started the $5 challenge. I challenged every person he has ever impacted in their lives or helped in their time of need to give back $5 to him as a thank-you. This would be their way of repaying him for his kindness.”
The GoFundMe page has already raised over $1000 for support for Ganoe. With an impressive record of 3 saved lives using CPR and the delivering of 31 babies, he has clearly touched the lives of many in the community.
“I know that times are tough and with the holidays, people don’t have a lot of extra money,” Swisher added. “We aren’t asking for a lot. I just know that if everyone donated $5 that he has helped over the years, I would reach my goal and then some.”
Swisher also said that a benefit dinner for Ganoe was in the works for after the first of the year at the fire hall in Romney, and she is trying to put together a daily raffle to help benefit him in March.
“He has dedicated his life to helping others,” Swisher said. “He is the most strong-willed person I know.”
