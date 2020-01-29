ROMNEY — The Potomac State College library is “putting over 150 years of history at your fingertips” through its West Virginia Newspapers Portal, staff librarian Nick Gardner said here last Friday.
He was speaking at a “Romney on the Menu” program sponsored by the Romney Historic Landmarks Commission at The Bank of Romney Community Center, describing the work the Potomac State College Library’s project making old copies of newspapers from Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral County available online, in a database that can be searched by keyword by date.
The database is available to the public, and use is free. It can be accessed through links to “West Virginia Newspapers” on the Potomac State College library webpage at psc.lib.wvu.edu.
Most newspapers currently available date from 1924 or earlier, since copyright has expired on these publications and no permission is necessary to duplicate them.
The library is beginning to add more recent coverage that includes issues of the Review from 1925-1941, for which they are duplicating microfilm lent by the Hampshire County Public Library.
The only paper covered that began publication earlier than 1880 is the South Branch Intelligencer, a newspaper published from 1837 until it merged with the Hampshire Review in 1896.
Gardner said the library has secured permission to duplicate more recent copies of the Grant County Press, Hampshire Review and Moorefield Examiner, and is seeking the funding needed to continue and expand the project.
It all began in the 2017-18 school year with back copies of the Mineral Daily News Tribune, the logical place to start, since Potomac State College is located in Mineral County, and the newspaper backfile was available on microfilm in their own collection.
The next year they added 3 more Mineral County papers, the Frankfort Beacon, Elk Garden News, and Piedmont Herald.
In the fall of 2019, they found they had enough funding to add 5 more papers — including the Hampshire Review. This spring they plan to add the West Virginia Advocate, published in Capon Bridge from 1982 to the editor’s death in 1992.
Word spread quickly among genealogists and local historians. By the second year, the library staff began to see links popping up on social media and in blogs. Gardner said they were really surprised by how quickly sites picked the project up.
Awareness has continued to grow, and last fall the state library commission added it to WVInfoDepot.org, the online electronic library accessible through the Hampshire County and the Capon Bridge Public Library.
Most of the newspapers are not being duplicated directly from print copies. They are dependent on someone having preserved the old newspapers they are copying, and newspapers are rarely preserved in print form.
Instead, microfilming has traditionally been done to preserve them, and these microfilm backfiles are being used to produce Potomac State’s electronic copies. The college does not have the equipment to do the work in-house, so the materials are shipped to the Advantage Archives company in Iowa for duplication.
Potomac State’s online copies have several advantages over the microfilm used to create them. People do not have to travel to a library that owns the materials needed, no special microfilm reader is needed, and a newspaper’s contents can be searched by keyword.
Interest in the project continues to grow, and Gardner said he hoped funding would grow with it. Friday night’s presentation was the 9th or 10th he has been asked to make since late September.
Only 20 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have their pre-1925 newspapers digitized, despite a high level of interest in historical materials. Gardner had checked records earlier on the day of his presentation and found Potomac State’s newspapers had attracted 3,658 new users just in the past week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.