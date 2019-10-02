(Think homemade fruit rollups)
8 to 10 cups of autumn olive berries
A half cup to a cup of water
Sweetener (honey, agave nectar, sugar, stevia) to taste
Place the berries and water in a large pot on high heat. Stir and mash berries until liquid comes to simmer, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and simmer until most berries have burst, about 10 minutes.
Use a wooden spoon to push thickened berry mixture through a sieve into large bowl, or use a food mill to remove seeds and stems.
After cooking, add sweetener to taste.
Line cookie sheets with parchment paper and spread the berry mixture on the sheets and place in oven. Set your oven to its lowest setting and dry the fruit until it is no longer sticky. At 135 or 140 degrees that’s about 10 hours. Higher temperatures will be quicker.
Remove the fruit leather from the oven and let it cool. Cut into strips with a knife or pizza roller. Roll up fruit leather and store in an airtight container. Store in freezer if fruit leather is still tacky.
