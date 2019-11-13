Jim King 2017

Random thoughts pile up way too frequently in my mind, often like a chain-reaction wreck on a slick, foggy road. Messy, messy, messy.

But the odd snippet of thought or turn of a phrase finds a digital home in a document I keep handy on my computer and thumb drive. Sometimes they’ll inspire an entire “This Life” column.

Then there comes the time when a bunch are backlogged and not worth a full 600 words, so they get hammered into Hampshire haiku.

You remember those 3-line, non-rhyming poems of 5 syllables, then 7 and finally 5 from middle school, don’t you? Call them the Japanese predecessor to the 140-character tweet — without the 21st-Century histrionics.

Haiku requires discipline to write. The format forces it. You have to get to the essence of what you want to say quickly. There’s no room for spare words. The soul of wit is epitomized in haiku’s brevity.

The best Japanese ones, they tell me, juxtapose 2 ideas and are often centered on nature. And then there are mine.

Here’s what’s been on my mind since I unleashed the 1st bunch on an unsuspecting world a year and a half ago.

 

Toboggan or sock

cap? Shopping cart or buggy?

You know what to say.

 

Up on Mount Storm they

have 2 seasons — winter and

the 4th of July

 

All our homes now have

street numbers, so how can I

hide where I’m living?

 

Even butter tastes

better when it’s dripping from

a fresh ear of corn.

 

Four hundred fifty

Facebook friends can’t make me feel

any less alone.

 

Spring turned to summer

so easily that July

thought it followed May.

 

On Dolan Drive we

lock up criminals, bad kids

dogs and recycling.

 

Bluegrass, Founder’s Day,

Rio, Peaches, North River

Mills — Festival time!

 

Best part of summer’s

bounty? All picked today. Pass

the tomatoes please.

 

Wikipedia

includes the Rio turtle,

but where is the snail?

 

Trojan teams know the

road to Charleston always

runs through Martinsburg.

 

The garage sale ad

said turn just past where the cow

mailbox used to be.

 

Real fairgoers know

the deal. What happens in the

barn stays in the barn.

 

Spring will be here when

that mile of redbuds along

Cooper Mountain says.

 

Why would anybody

build apartments in Slanesville?

No last line needed.

 

Ghosts of Pioneers

And Bobcats may always haunt

the Hampshire sidelines.

 

Darn deer hit my truck.

Cost me eight hundred. At least

it was a 9-point.

 

Green and Yellow are

single-spring towns but Capon

resorts to more springs

 

Everywhere I look

creeping downhill I see white.

Man, I love this fog.

 

Coffee, lottery,

gas, MTO — how did I

get by before Sheetz?

 

Mules, quads, 4by4s,

ATVs — whatever you

call them they're sure fun.

