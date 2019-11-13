Random thoughts pile up way too frequently in my mind, often like a chain-reaction wreck on a slick, foggy road. Messy, messy, messy.
But the odd snippet of thought or turn of a phrase finds a digital home in a document I keep handy on my computer and thumb drive. Sometimes they’ll inspire an entire “This Life” column.
Then there comes the time when a bunch are backlogged and not worth a full 600 words, so they get hammered into Hampshire haiku.
You remember those 3-line, non-rhyming poems of 5 syllables, then 7 and finally 5 from middle school, don’t you? Call them the Japanese predecessor to the 140-character tweet — without the 21st-Century histrionics.
Haiku requires discipline to write. The format forces it. You have to get to the essence of what you want to say quickly. There’s no room for spare words. The soul of wit is epitomized in haiku’s brevity.
The best Japanese ones, they tell me, juxtapose 2 ideas and are often centered on nature. And then there are mine.
Here’s what’s been on my mind since I unleashed the 1st bunch on an unsuspecting world a year and a half ago.
Toboggan or sock
cap? Shopping cart or buggy?
You know what to say.
Up on Mount Storm they
have 2 seasons — winter and
the 4th of July
All our homes now have
street numbers, so how can I
hide where I’m living?
Even butter tastes
better when it’s dripping from
a fresh ear of corn.
Four hundred fifty
Facebook friends can’t make me feel
any less alone.
Spring turned to summer
so easily that July
thought it followed May.
On Dolan Drive we
lock up criminals, bad kids
dogs and recycling.
Bluegrass, Founder’s Day,
Rio, Peaches, North River
Mills — Festival time!
Best part of summer’s
bounty? All picked today. Pass
the tomatoes please.
Wikipedia
includes the Rio turtle,
but where is the snail?
Trojan teams know the
road to Charleston always
runs through Martinsburg.
The garage sale ad
said turn just past where the cow
mailbox used to be.
Real fairgoers know
the deal. What happens in the
barn stays in the barn.
Spring will be here when
that mile of redbuds along
Cooper Mountain says.
Why would anybody
build apartments in Slanesville?
No last line needed.
Ghosts of Pioneers
And Bobcats may always haunt
the Hampshire sidelines.
Darn deer hit my truck.
Cost me eight hundred. At least
it was a 9-point.
Green and Yellow are
single-spring towns but Capon
resorts to more springs
Everywhere I look
creeping downhill I see white.
Man, I love this fog.
Coffee, lottery,
gas, MTO — how did I
get by before Sheetz?
Mules, quads, 4by4s,
ATVs — whatever you
call them they're sure fun.
