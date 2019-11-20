The 2019 Spirit of Giving Awards see mini-grants given to teachers and recognition for community members
“We take care of each other,” said Patty Austin in her greeting during the ceremony. “This generous spirit of neighbors helping neighbors is central to our work in the community.”
The 3 honorees of the evening were Trina Cox, Chris Delawder and Teresa Hofe. These honorees were recognized individually, and received a grant in their honor to the charity of their choice.
Cox said that she wanted the grant to be contributed back to the Bluegrass Festival, and that while volunteering can be frustrating at times, it’s always worth it.
“I don’t think anyone volunteers for awards,” Cox said. “But it sure is nice to be recognized.”
Also being recognized was Delawder, who told a story detailing how she became so committed to the United Way, and stressed that 99 cents of every dollar stays in the community.
“My whole entire adult life I gave to the United Way, but I was just giving the money,” explained Delawder. “I didn’t understand that you could really help kids. It’s not just money. It’s real things.”
Hofe, a volunteer librarian at Capon Bridge Elementary, said that she grew up with parents who “exemplified the spirit of giving” and inspired her to also give back.
“It combines two of my loves, children and books,” said Hofe. “The kids are such a delight and a joy.”
In addition to this year’s honorees, the ceremony saw mini-grants given to over 30 area teachers for programs to engage students in creative ways. Examples of some of the programs awarded mini-grants were Cooking Club supplies at Romney Middle, Shakespeare Live Theatre at Hampshire High and Light Table activities at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
“I’m once again reminded of the powerful tradition of volunteering here in Hampshire County,” said Amy Pancake, director of affiliates with the Hampshire County Community Foundation. “We are grateful for our generous neighbors, and it is our honor to honor what you do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.