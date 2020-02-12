MARTINSBURG — A 29-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to 6-and-a-half years in prison Thursday for his role in selling meth across the Potomac Highlands.
Michael Lee Gray II of Marshall, Va., pled guilty to the conspiracy to distribute charge in September. He admitted working with others to peddle meth in Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy counties between April 2017 and June 2018.
The case was heard by Judge Gina Groh in Martinsburg federal court.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
