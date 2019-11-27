ELKINS — An Old Fields man has admitted to distributing drugs in Hampshire County.
Timothy Juston Wimer, 35, pled in U.S. Federal District Court last Wednesday to drug distribution and firearms charges.
Wimer admitted to a count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and another of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. Wimer acknowledged distributing heroin in January and having a .32 caliber pistol in February.
The crimes occurred in Hardy and Hampshire Counties.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for the heroin charge. He faces at least 5 years and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.
The West Virginia State Police investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided. o
