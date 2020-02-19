CAPON BRIDGE — New Capon School Street plans need more community input, the Capon Bridge Town Council was told last week.
The latest Capon Bridge Revitalization Group plan for Capon School Street can be found on the group’s Facebook page, along with a link to an online survey asking for community input.
Responses are needed by this Saturday, Feb. 22 — and those completing the survey will get a chance at a $50 El Puente gift card.
Mary Billings told the council that more community input is needed on priorities because it is not possible to accomplish everything originally suggested.
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group is seeking grant funds to install permeable paving in parking and sidewalk areas, helping with stormwater control. Next will come an application for a construction grant.
