WASHINGTON — Hampshire County Delegate Ruth Rowan has joined the fight for congressional term limits.
Rowan this week signed a pledge circulated by the nonprofit U.S. Term Limits group to “cosponsor, vote for and defend” a resolution in the West Virginia Legislature to call for a Constitutional Convention to ratify a term-limits amendment.
U.S. Term Limits, which calls itself “the leader in the national, nonpartisan movement to limit terms for elected officials,” is gathering support from state lawmakers to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress.
The Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that only a Constitutional amendment could limit the terms of U.S. Senators and Representatives. Nick Tomboulides, executive director of U.S. Term Limits, says the best chance of imposing term limits on Congress is through an Article V Proposal Convention of state legislatures.
“Rowan’s support of term limits shows that there are lawmakers who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits,” said USTL President Philip Blumel.
Rowan is in her 15th year in the West Virginia Legislature.
The last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin and Associates in January 2018, shows term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. An overwhelming 82 percent of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.” o
