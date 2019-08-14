The community is gearing up for students to return to school. Around Hampshire County several events are taking place to help out students in need, help see teachers are able to run classes smoothly from the start and community prayers for the kids.
Hampshire County schools are holding their annual “Stuff The Bus” campaign. The nationwide event ensures the first day of school isn’t any more stressful than it already is –– helping kids feel confident as they walk through the doors. “Hampshire County is participating for its 4th year,” said director of transportation Calvin Davis.
From folders to backpacks to paper and glue sticks and more, you can help foster equitable classrooms around the county on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 to 2 p.m. by donating much needed school supplies at Capon Bridge Family Dollar, Romney Family Dollar and the Augusta Dollar General stores. Board members and other community volunteers will be on hand at the three locations to help. Something as modest as a pencil can make a remarkable impact on a child’s success in the classroom and life.
The Bank of Romney is holding their annual “Tools for School Campaign. Residents can donate school supplies to help students in the area.
Lisa Carl, CEO and COO l of the Bank of Romney says “we are happy to help the children of Hampshire County. This is our 16th year and we anticipate the program will continue well into the future.
You can drop by the Romney, Romney–Sunrise, Augusta, Capon Bridge, Springfield and the Paw Paw branches to donate supplies. Needed items include #2 pencils, folders, glue sticks, Post-It notes, regular and college ruled notebook paper, markers, backpacks, calculators and more.
Pastor Dale Myers of Covenant Baptist Church on Sunrise Summit is continuing the 5-year tradition of prayers for Hampshire County Schools on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Every year Myers has spearheaded a back to school prayer held in all 9 Hampshire County schools––but he didn’t do it alone. “I have to stress that this wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community and clergy organizers,” Myers stated.
The idea first came about from former Augusta Elementary Principal and now Superintendent Jeff Pancione. “It’s something I’d been wanting to do for years,” Pancione told the Review in 2015. Pancione reached out to Myers and within a week word had spread like wildfire throughout the community.
Turnout has dwindled somewhat since the first year when a crowd of nearly 200 lined the halls of Augusta Elementary, however, Myers is not deterred and says he’s “just glad to see the public involved.”
Prayer services will be held in the schools on the 18th beginning at 2 p.m. at Augusta Elementary, Slanesville Elementary, John J Cornwell Elementary and Capon Bridge Middle. At 3:15 people will gather at Romney, Springfield and Capon Bridge elementary schools. Starting at 4:30 precants are to meet at Romney Middle School with the final assembly rounding out the day at 5:30 in Hampshire High School. o
