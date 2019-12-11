Free distribution after parade
A food giveaway for the needy is scheduled Saturday — just in time to make holidays happy for many households.
It’s the final distribution this year from Light of Hope, partnering with food supplier Blessings of Hope.
The distribution is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Romney Elementary School parking lot. Organizers ask that families don’t arrive until 1:30 p.m. for a pair of reasons — limited parking and the wrap-up of the Romney Christmas parade just before 1.
Organizer Naomi King said the distribution is intended to help people who are middle class or struggling, although no income verification is required.
“If you have plenty, come volunteer and get some for your friends and neighbors that need it,” she suggested.
Families will be limited to 1 serving each. A serving is about 75 pounds, she posted on Facebook.
The distribution will last until all the food is given away. King said the 1st 2 hours are busy to the point of having lines of waiting families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.