The COVID-19 crisis has placed an enormous burden on food pantries all over the country, with needs spiking as people are laid off or furloughed from their jobs and store shelves are stripped bare.
With this has come a new problem —assuring the safety of both volunteers and clients.
The Mountaineer FoodBank saw a number of West Virginia food pantries close as the crisis hit, according to a March 25 report on National Public Radio. Many church food pantries were unable to operate if their churches closed, and volunteer safety was also an issue — even as the food bank estimated demand has jumped 30 percent.
Here in Hampshire County, both the Romney and Springfield food pantries initially closed.
The Capon Bridge Food Pantry at the Amazing Grace Baptist Church stayed open, but did institute a new system in which people stay in their cars. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves ask how large each family is and bring boxes of food to waiting vehicles.
“I understand we were the only pantry open,” said Director Linda Harris, reporting they have been “doing okay.”
They remain open from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and consider the east side of the county their service area.
The Capon Bridge Food Pantry has been providing food to 25-31 families a week lately, up a bit from the 2019 average of 25 families reported at their annual Christmas benefit.
Demand was already rising before COVID-19 hit. At the Christmas benefit, volunteer Will Harvey noted that when he began volunteering 4 years early, they were seeing only 5-12 families a week.
Both Romney’s food pantry at the First United Methodist Church and Springfield’s at the Springfield Assembly of God remained closed through March, with Springfield posting a notice on the church website asking people in need to contact the church and make an appointment.
The Romney Food Pantry remains closed — waiting to see what the governor will do, said food pantry director John Mazzeo. He added that he is sorry this is happening, but there is nothing they can do. Almost all their volunteers are in high-risk categories, and most of their clients are high-risk as well.
Springfield reopened last week, and will now be open each week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Like Capon Bridge, Springfield now asks people to stay in their vehicles while food is brought out to them.
Last week they served 47 people —more than double the pantry’s 2019 average of 20 a week.
Springfield Food Pantry Director Barbara Sheetz reported that they also distributed 125 boxes of food to low-income seniors enrolled in the federal Commodity Supplemental Food Program. She believes more seniors are eligible for the program, and just need to register to receive 40-pound boxes of food monthly.
To qualify, people must be aged 60 or older and living on less than $1,356 a month. Deliveries are made to 3 locations in Hampshire County —the Romney Presbyterian Church, Hope Christian Church in Augusta, and the Springfield Assembly of God.
For more information on this or on the Springfield food pantry, call Barbara Sheetz at 304-822-3246.
While none of the food pantries reported the severe shortfalls in contributions facing food pantries elsewhere, all could use support. This includes the Romney Food Pantry, which hopes to reopen as soon as it can.
Both the Romney and Springfield food pantries get some help from the Mountaineer FoodBank, though they have no control over what foods they receive.
Sheetz says the Springfield food pantry’s biggest needs are canned vegetables and fruits, with contributions welcome when the food pantry is open, on Tuesdays from 10-1.
The Capon Bridge food pantry is entirely community-supported, also welcoming contributions when open, on Tuesdays from 4-5:30.
Foods most needed in Capon Bridge include canned meats like tuna, chicken, or Spam —enough to give a can to each family. Also popular are macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce and pasta, and canned vegetables like green beans, peas and corn. They also need pancake mix and syrup, peanut butter and jelly, and packaged desserts like cookies, pudding or Jell-O.
Monetary contributions are tax-deductible, and volunteers work hard to stretch dollars as far as possible.
Checks for the Capon Bridge Food Pantry should be written to the Amazing Grace Baptist Church, with “food pantry” on the memo line. They can be mailed to the church at: PO Box 540, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Springfield monetary donations can be made on the church website, or through checks made out to Springfield Assembly of God, with “food pantry” on the memo line, mailed to the church at PO Box 335, Springfield, WV 26763.
For the Romney Food Pantry, checks can be made out to the food pantry itself, and mailed to 49 N. High Street, Romney, WV 26757. o
