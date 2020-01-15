After a year and a half of research, an economic development plan for the Potomac Highlands will be released Friday at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield.
“It is anticipated that the WVU study will provide the basis for formulating a long-term regional development strategy that will benefit the five counties of the Potomac Highlands Region, both economically and culturally,” said Pendleton County Commission President Gene McConnell.
Researchers at WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, the Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center and the Regional Research Institute contributed to the plan, which was funded by Pendleton County and the Region 8 Planning and Development Council, using funds from the U.S. Department of Defense.
“We are happy to be able to assist the Potomac Highlands counties to form a long-term plan to grow their workforce and economy,” said BBER Director John Deskins. “We anticipate that this study will provide vital data and analysis to improve economic outcomes in the region.”
