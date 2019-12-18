A Capon Bridge man and his 3-year-old passenger died in a head-on collision Monday morning.
Shawn Stotler, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene along with the boy, who West Virginia State Police did not identify according to policy.
The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 by the roadside park just east of Hampshire High School.
The driver of the other car, 29-year-old Kasey Mowery of Augusta, was taken to Winchester Medical Center, where a family friend said she was awaiting surgery Tuesday. She suffered a broken leg, a broken hand and cuts to both knees, the Facebook post said.
State Police said Stotler lost control of his 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, which crossed the centerline as he headed east on 50. He struck Mowery’s westbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.
Stotler was not wearing a seatbelt and the boy was not in a restrained car seat, State Police said. An officer who was at the scene said the roads were not icy at the time.
Fire and rescue squads from Romney and Augusta along with a county ambulance responded to the accident, which had traffic on U.S. 50 blocked for nearly 2 hours.
