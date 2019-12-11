Christmas tidings

Old Bethel Church
The 4th old-fashioned Christmas at Old Bethel Church will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
The historic building on Bethel Church Road off Grassy Lick Road is unheated, so dress warmly.
Gerald Hott and country singer Joe Hott will be featured.
Luminaria ceremony
Hospice of the Panhandle will hold its annual luminaria ceremony in Romney tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 11).
The 5:15 p.m. ceremony will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 E. Main St.
Christmas in Romney
ROMNEY — Six holiday events make up Christmas in Romney on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Breakfast with Santa is available at the Romney Fire Hall Saturday morning. The Hampshire County Public Library has moved its popular gingerbread house decorating to the fire hall too. It starts mid-morning.
The annual parade steps off at noon at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, marching along Birch Lane to Romney Elementary on School Street. At 1 p.m., FNB Bank hosts its annual children’s Christmas party. And, kids can make snowman ornaments at the ACT 1st Federal Credit Union from 1-3p.m.
Honey Bee Music Studio will lead Lessons and Carols from 2 to 5 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
The day winds up at Legion Post 91 with pancakes and pajamas.
Romney Presbyterian
The 1st of 2 performances of the Christmas cantata “Have You Heard” will be performed at 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 15) at Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
The cantata features the combined voices of the Romney Presbyterian and Romney First United Methodist choirs.
The cantata will be performed again at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at First UMC.
“Have You Heard?” is subtitled a Celtic Christmas celebration.
Honey Bee concert
The Honey Bee Community Choir will perform a free advent concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
The program will include readings with songs in between from both the choir and smaller ensembles.
A freewill offering will benefit the Children’s Home Society in Romney.
Zion Church
Zion Church of Christ’s Christmas cantata and candlelight service is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The church is at 482 Zion Church Road, off Hickory Corner Road north of Augusta.
North River Mills UMC
“Christmas in the Wildwood” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. (or maybe run even later) Sunday, Dec. 15, at the North River Mills United Methodist Church on Cold Stream Road.
It’s a community sing-along that will break for refreshments at 8 and resume after if your favorite carol hasn’t been sung yet.
Capon Bridge concert
Rain Crow will play its 7th annual Christmas benefit for the Amazing Grace food pantry from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall.
There’s a sing-along, both live and silent auctions and a 50-50 drawing during the evening. There will be food to purchase and a freewill offering collected.
All proceeds go to stock the shelves at the community food pantry.
St. Stephen’s
The festival of lessons and carols will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 22.
The church will not have a Christmas Eve service.
Capon Chapel UMC
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Pastor Alanna McGuinn has issued a special invitation for all.
If you have a holiday event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to our Christmas Tidings. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.