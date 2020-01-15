CAPON SPRINGS — Fire destroyed a barn used as secondary storage early Sunday morning.
Crews from 3 counties battled the blaze about a quarter mile down Capon Springs Road from U.S. 50.
“It was pretty much burned up when we arrived on the scene,” Capon Springs Fire Chief Gerald Brill said.
Within a half hour the roof caved in on the 50-by-200-foot block building that belonged to Mike Rudolph, who has a large cattle-farming operation in the area.
Brill estimated value of the complete loss between $150,000 and $200,000.
“They have a lot of machinery. 12 bales of straw, different pieces of equipment that were usable but not being used,” Brill said.
He said the cause of the fire was unknown.
The 911 call came in shortly after 2 a.m. Fire crews from Capon Springs, Capon Bridge, Capon Valley in Hardy County, and Gore, Star Tannery and Gainesboro in Frederick County, Va., responded.
The last crew didn’t clear the scene until around 9 a.m.
