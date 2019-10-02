Capon Bridge’s 1-percent municipal sales tax goes into effect next July.
The town council passed the necessary ordinance last Wednesday (Sept. 25), following a public hearing at which no one appeared to comment on the measure.
The sales tax will be charged on purchases made within the town of Capon Bridge, and on anything delivered there, including online purchases shipped by UPS or FedEx or delivered in the mail.
The Town Council is not sure how much it will receive from the tax. Council member Chris Turner commented that one source they had talked to estimated the town would get about $2,000 a month in additional revenue, but he doubts it will be that much.
The revenue will add to the town budget paying for the operation of the town government and its police force. This does not include the municipal water and sewer systems, which are self-supporting through fees charged to customers.
Asked last summer how the town might use revenue from the sales tax, acting Mayor Laura Turner said the revenue the town normally receives is “enough to operate conservatively,” noting that the town has always been careful with expenditures.
Though there is currently a surplus in the town’s general fund due to the length of time that Capon Bridge was left without a police force last year, money is normally tight.
The town has never had a capital improvement fund or building maintenance plan, to Turner’s knowledge. This means nothing has been set aside for such expenses as the eventual replacement of the town hall roof.
The town is “desperately” in need of updating its computer system, installing commercial-grade equipment and protections and updating systems to run more efficiently, Turner said. Other needs include street improvement projects.
The town is waiting to see how much the 1-percent sales tax brings in before making definite plans for use of the revenue. The sales tax will be added to current revenue sources that include the town’s share of county taxes, a share of such state taxes as those imposed on sales of wine and liquor and town charges for business licenses, building permits and traffic citations.
The ordinance passed last week, copies of which are available at town hall, imposes both a sales and a use tax.
The sales tax applies to purchases made or delivered within the town limits - including online and mail order purchases. It will be collected along with state taxes, and the town’s share passed on to the town. Towns are not allowed to collect their own taxes.
A use tax applies to items bought outside the town limits and transported back to town by the buyer for use within town (for example, clothing purchased in Winchester, for which only Virginia taxes would be charged).
State law asks the buyer to pay a use tax equal to the difference between the total state and local taxes already paid (5.3-percent in Winchester) and the taxes charged where the item is to be used (6-percent West Virginia sales tax now 7-percent after the 1-percent Capon Bridge tax is added in July).
It applies only to taxable merchandise —not groceries or prescription drugs. Other exceptions include sales of personal property (e.g., through yard sales) by people who do not routinely sell things this way.
Collection of use taxes is done on the honor system.
Schedule UT of the state personal income tax form asks taxpayers to report the total amount of such purchases, calculate the taxes still owing and add them to West Virginia state taxes owed.
