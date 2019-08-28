BAVARIA, GERMANY — Robert Grosskopf and family are asking for your help in tracking down remaining family members of Romney WW2 veteran George E. Bergdoll. George Elwood Bergdoll, was born March 26, 1910, in Romney and died Nov. 23, 1974. He is buried in the Indian Mound Cemetery.
Grosskopf says he and his family recently learned through the records of a deceased relative that Bergdoll is very likely the reason they today “live in liberty, in Bavaria.”
Grosskopf believes Bergdoll was stationed about 350 miles away in Silesia (now modern day Poland) during the summer of 1945 – and likely managed to see that the family was not deported to Russia. The Grosskopf family would be grateful for any pictures, contact information or any further help the community can provide. Please contact us at news@hampshirereview.com
