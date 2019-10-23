- Go to https://broadband.wv.gov/internet-speed-test
- Click the big button that says GO.
- The meter will measure items such as download and upload speeds. The FCC is being told that Hampshire County is getting a download speed of at least 10 mbps, and the federal standard is 25 mbps.
- Take the attached survey and fill out information such as your location, network access and your Internet subscription level. Depending on your browser (Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.), the survey may not appear at first. Switch your browser if this is the case.
- Include any additional comments in the “Comments” section and then click “Submit your Information.”
The results will be sent along to the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council.
