ROMNEY — The school board made the decision to delay construction of the new turf field and track at Rannells Field until after graduation in a 4-1 vote at their meeting Monday night.
HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart asked the board for a hard deadline on raising the 1000 units, saying, “At the Feb. 17 board meeting, if we’re not at 1000 units by then, we will push until after graduation.”
Stewart noted that he trusts Sprinturf, the company that will be constructing the field, and that he felt like there would be enough time, if construction began in early March, for the field to be complete for graduation.
“I trust them, they’re confident and they’ve allowed some wiggle room for weather and some of the unknowns that go along with that,” Stewart explained. “I don’t feel like pushing the project behind graduation will accomplish much.”
Stewart also said that he had been taking the date of graduation into consideration when he was talking to Sprinturf, and that he was sure that they were keeping it in mind.
“This is our biggest celebration of the year,” Stewart said. “I’m not comfortable jeopardizing the graduation date, and I think they’ve factored that into the construction time frame.”
While the project was still awaiting legal review at the time of Monday night’s meeting, some members of the board were uneasy about the prospects of Sprinturf completing the field without risking graduation, and having graduation indoors is an option that none of the board members wanted to turn to.
“They can not mess up graduation on that field,” said board member Bernie Hott. “Good intentions say that they will get it done, but there are a lot of things we can’t be sure of.”
Because of the concerns regarding construction, legal review and all of the uncertainty swirling around the weather between now and graduation, board member Dee Dee Rinker made a motion to push the construction until after graduation, and Bonnie Wilcox seconded. Ed Morgan was the only board member who voted against pushing the construction, saying that he was frustrated that the process had taken so long already.
