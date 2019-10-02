I’ve been wondering about how time flies or, in words found on the Internet: “I thought getting old would take longer than this.”
One day I realized that I was referring to someone as a young man and I wondered at what age did I start doing that? Remembering when I was in my early 20s at the beach and seeing the “old” people rocking on the porches, I thought that I would never want to be that old. Now I laugh as I rock and watch the birds, watch trees grow and ponder my youth.
I seem to be becoming one of those older people who long for the “good old days.” In my case, it manifests itself in the desire for real cards in the mail on birthdays and various holidays; for a return to better manners (opening doors for ladies – cars included, pulling out chairs, etc.).
And I find myself increasingly annoyed by the use of so many words in our daily language that are derived from 4-letter and scatological words.
Technology speeds by me, leaving me gasping. Partly because I don’t watch TV and so don’t see ads and all of the “marvelous stuff” out there for me to spend money on, I frequently find myself not having a clue what people are talking about.
Laptops, children’s toys, even the words that refer to such are like a foreign language.
“Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional,” said Walt Disney.
I am wondering at what age we no longer skip. I remember the day — 2nd grade? — that I learned to skip with both feet. What joy. Now it feels like gravity will not let me skip with one. Dare I try?
At what age do we, especially women, become afraid of doing the things that we were well capable of in our younger days; become hesitant to do even those things that we enjoyed.
We stop doing all of the wonderfully self-sufficient things we used to do. Is it because we have learned about consequences, because we feel more fragile? There are books written about being brave and traveling in our “mature” years and I wonder what we would fear if we went on a trip.
We do develop some limits as the years go by. At some age we are less likely to be able to climb Mount Everest. But then there are the stories of people (one of my grandfathers included) who take up painting or discover other new hobbies and joys.
And there will always be so much to learn with our minds, new subjects to study, more books to read.
There are sayings in many cultures that if one learns a new thing each day or even tastes a new food, they will add years to their life. If we keep moving, stay curious and greet each day with some feeling of possibility, perhaps we will learn to be immortal?
There are consequences of getting to retirement age without certain financial arrangements in place. If we try to pay for housing (mortgage or rent) out of a fixed income we most likely will not be able to afford other things that we had previously taken for granted.
There is the challenge for widows to try to live on what they receive from their husband’s pensions and/or Social Security. There was a time when people did own their own homes and were able to leave them to their children, who then themselves didn’t need to pay for housing.
In this day and age, with the challenges of inflation and incomes not keeping up with cost of living, it has become increasingly difficult for people to pay off mortgages while working or even to buy a house in the first place.
And how does one know how much to save in order to live off of the interest or the capital in retirement? How much does it cost to grow old?
In the words of one my favorite writers, “You must not pity me because my 60th year finds me still astonished. To be astonished is one of the surest ways of not growing old too quickly.” - Sidonie Gabrielle Colette.
