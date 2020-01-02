Over on the Living section cover (Page 1C), we highlight some of the most memorable events, big and small, from 2019 and take a look back at some of our favorite images of the year.
But the big events and the little ones — and all those in between — are about people, the people we pass every day and yet somehow don’t know.
Here’s a final roll call of friends and neighbors we’re glad we had the chance to tell you about this year, some for the final time.
Final tributes
For those who left us in 2019
• Harry Joe Wolford, who oversaw Mountain Top Truck Stop until his last days
• Dick Hamblin, the retired banker who reached back in time recently to a Vietnam-era pen pal – and who loved a good round of golf.
• Deanna Poling, the school secretary who Romney Middle School Principal John Watson called “extremely caring.”
• Homer Feller, the orchard owner whose 2nd love after his wife, Nancy, was undoubtedly WVU’s Mountaineers.
• John Saville, known acrossHampshire County as “everybody’s best friend.” He was 41.
• John William Hott, whose prowess on the guitar couldn’t overcome his depression.
• Galen Shingleton, the church stalwart and sawmill owner known as “the Rock of Augusta.”
• Donnie Davis, a member of the undefeated Romney 1960 state basketball champions, a coach and driver’s ed teacher at Hampshire High, umpire, original head of the Hampshire County Athletics Hall of Fame committee, and all-around jovial guy.
• Stacey Morgan, the 5th-grade teacher who inspired students even as she battled cancer.
• Gerald “Jerry” Lewis, the retired DNR officer who lived and breathed his last on the rivers he loved.
• Gracie VanWay, the Hampshire sophomore whose death robbed the world of a budding art talent.
• Arno Hott, the Augusta educator, coach and stalwart of the Ruritans
Neighbors who made a mark
• Oz, the last police dog in the county, of abdominal complications on Christmas Eve.
• Richard Kuykendall, the 28-year-old River Road hunter who found success in the form of an 11-point buck in central Ohio.
• Mary Utz of Romney, who tends her 400-piece miniature Christmas garden each holiday.
• Fiddler Ben Townsend, who shares his love and expertise of mountain music with us regularly.
• Capon Bridge native Larry Fitzgerald, who had the chance to rock out at the Baltimore Ravens’ pregame festivities with his band Crushing Day on Jan. 6.
• Green Spring native JeanneMarie Withers, whose letter lamenting another government shutdown reached the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
• Shane Ennis, theHHS grad who pitched for WVU and underwent lung surgery to remove an unwanted nodule there.
• Home-schooler Conner Wolford, the county’s geography bee champion.
• Romney native Robert Wolford who retired from the Winchester Police Department after a career in law enforcement there and in the West Virginia State Police.
• Tyler Ayers, a 2008 HHS grad who has flown the world as a flight attendant since 2017.
• Hampshire Countians Alex Sowers, Dr. Timothy Nichols, Dave Saville, Lisa McNaughton Sorteberg, Chad Hott, Wayne Glick, Rob Reynolds, Sierra Iser, Stephen Oates and Jeff Rollins, who brought Hope for Haiti with a mission trip to the island nation in February. .
• Green Spring native Shea-Mikal Green, whose craft sent her to an acting residency in Ireland
• Long-term couples Lucille and Lohr Seldon, Betty and Wendell Moreland, and Wink and Elton Judy, who between them had 216 years of marriage on Valentine’s Day.
• Bluegrass singer Joe Hott, whose “West Virginia Rail” reached the top of the charts in February.
• His admiration for drug-store owner and Trojan fan Bud Nealis led funeral home director Carter Wagoner to head a community campaign to place an appropriate headstone on Nealis’s grave.
• Glenna Alt, the high school student who raises funds for senior citizens and brings rabbits to visit them.
• Caroline Wylie, the 2014 HHS grad who competed for WVU in an MBA case competition.
• Lisa Elmaleh, the Paw Paw photographer whose tintypes caught the eye of the New York Times.
• Madalynn Burroughs, who donated 33 inches of her hair over the last 3 years to Wigs for Kids.
• Eva Taylor, who turned a childhood passion into an art career weaving baskets
• Lawrence Foley, who spent 44 years heading up The Bank of Romney and several of those running the sidelines as Hampshire High’s football record keeper.
• Alex Ritchie, the HHS senior who sang the National Anthem at WVU’s baseball stadium.
• Chris Fagga, Tanner Bennett and Dustin Swisher, who all placed in the top 10 of the state SkillsUSA competition.
• Patty Lipps, the principal of Romney Elementary School who crossed cultural and international boundaries in a trip to China
• Hunter Knotts, a 3rd-grader at the West Virginia School for the Blind, who placed 2nd in a statewide writing contest.
• Allan Meck and Tina Gower, Hampshire County’s teacher and school service person of the year.
• Robert and Ryan Quick, the Romney Middle School brothers who placed 3rd in the 18th annual West Virginia Bridge Design and Build competition.
• Mark Smith, the Augusta logger who made sure that Elmo Frye’s 92nd birthday was extra special, giving Frye’s favorite tractor a makeover.
• Melanie Meck, who keeps beating breast cancer
• Jim Ganoe, who 50 years ago in July was on the Navy craft that made contact with the Apollo 11 astronauts after splashdown on their historic journey to the moon.
• Susan Anderson, who became director of Hampshire County Pathways in July.
• Tawney Haines, the Romney Middle School student who spent part of her summer with Green Bank’s “great big telescope.”
• John Ailes, longtime owner of the Hampshire Review, who was inducted into the West Virginia Press Hall of Fame.
• Maureen Wysopal, recognized for her career as a Hampshire County teacher.
• Elton Judy, named the 40th Knight of Olde Hampshire
• Robert Lee, the Koolwink Motel operator who was so moved by his high school coaches that he pledged $30,000 to the campaign for artificial turf at Rannells Field.
• Amanda Heckart, the Hampshire native whose success battling MS drew national attention
• Betty Colebank, the Romney Town Clerk who is calling it a career after 46 years of public service.
• The women of Gina’s Soft Cloths —Tanya Love, Michelle Gentle, Victoria Kesner, Tina Sirt, Gina Jordan and Melissa Stump — who are making a worldwide mark from their operation in Romney.
• Jody Barnes, the Romney 4th-grade teacher who launched a hide-and-go-read campaign for her students.
• Douglas Harris, the wounded warrioer who made Hampshire his home and expanded his family with a pair of adoptions this fall
• Susan Feller, the Augusta fabric artist who had 2 works accepted into the biennial juried West Virginia art show.
• Jonathan Hotchkiss, the Hampshire grad who is saving lives as both an EMT and deputy in Mineral County.
• Sid Moore, the Romney veteran who made his way around the world in 26 years.
• Gary Strawn, who is preserving the history of River Road’s barns through his photography.
• Matthew Howard, the Hampshire County man who is finding the spiritual on Bear Spirit Mountain.
• Taylor Berryhill, who planned to stay in Capon Bridge for a week, only to spend 3 years with The River House.
• Taryn Grapes, who carried on a family tradition, nabbing an 8-point buck at the start of deer season.
• Juanita Timbrook, who at age 89 does more than get by with the help of friends and family.
• Brothers Tony and Phil Eash, who are finding farming success with free-range turkeys.
• Candace DeLong, the new ag extension officer for Hampshire County.
• Christov and Shawn Ashton, who bring back the past with their model railroad.
• Fred Ganoe, the Romney Rescue Squad member who has saved so many lives — and delivered a few dozen babies — over the years and is now battling for his own life.
• Mike Miller, who didn’t have to go far afield to bag one of the biggest 10-pointers taken in Hampshire County.
