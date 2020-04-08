FRANKLIN — The parent company of Pendleton Community Bank saw earnings drop 10 percent in 2019.
Allegheny Bancshares Inc. had net income of $3.4 million, down from $3.8 million in 2018. Earnings per share fell from $4.54 to $4.07.
Net interest income grew 13.8 percen tto $1.7 million. Most of the $134.6 million increase in assets came from the acquisition of the Bank of Mount Hope on Oct. 1
Pendleton Community Bank, an independent community bank since 1925, currently has 10 full-service financial centers located in the West Virginia communities of Franklin, Moorefield, Marlinton, Petersburg, Wardensville, Mount Hope, Oak Hill and Beckley and 2 in Harrisonburg, Va.
