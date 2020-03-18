Most Internet tips are sadly laughable
Internet messages from Japanese doctors offering “serious excellent advice,” “Taiwanese experts” and “a Stanford Hospital board member” are here to help you deal with the coronavirus.
They all have something in common: fake news.
Much of the questionable information is the same:
• The virus is sensitive to heat, and temperatures over 26 or 27 degrees will kill it.
• Sipping water every 15 minutes will carry the virus from your mouth down into your stomach where stomach acid will kill it.
• To test whether you have the virus, breathe deeply and hold your breath for 10 seconds. If you cough or have any discomfort, the virus has already scarred your lungs with fibrosis.
• The flu vaccine will protect you from coronavirus.
Only the first is possibly true — though right now no one knows. One assumes the poster means 26-27 degrees Celsius - the equivalent of about 80 degrees Fahrenheit, since 26-27 degrees fahrenheit is already below zero.
Will the virus disappear when summer comes? Not too likely. The virus has been spreading through South America and other places in the southern hemisphere, where it is summer now. (Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were hospitalized for it in Australia.)
Given this, the World Health Organization has reported there is no reason to believe the virus will behave differently in warmer weather.
Medical professionals do agree that sipping water will not wash the virus out of your system. While doctors will tell you drinking water is good for your body, and you’ll probably feel better if hydrated, it won’t wash the virus down into your stomach.
Holding your breath as a test to see if you have fibrosis is not a good test for the coronavirus for 2 reasons.
First, it’s not a good test for fibrosis, and second, fibrosis has not been shown to result from the virus.
Granted, people who already have fibrosis or other lung conditions are at greater risk if they contract the coronavirus. However, coronavirus is not known to cause fibrosis, and fibrosis is best diagnosed by seeing a doctor.
The flu shot does not protect against the coronavirus — and there is no coronavirus vaccine that will, yet. Developing vaccines takes a long time — as long as 10 to 15 years, an article published in Forbes last Friday reported.
The good news is that they are testing antiviral medicines already in development. Different companies have come up with promising candidates and testing is beginning, but it will take months even if one is found to complete testing and then start manufacturing the vaccine.
In the meantime, get a flu shot, if you haven’t gotten one already. It will give you some protection against the flu, and people who are already sick are much more likely to be seriously ill if they catch the coronavirus.
So stay as healthy as you can — including getting enough sleep, reducing stress and eating a healthy diet. Keep washing your hands (and keep them off your face), cover your mouths if you cough, stay out of crowds and stay home if you’re sick.
And watch out for bad advice going viral on the Internet. People forward it for the best of reasons — trying to protect their friends and families — but it can be harmful if it gives people a false sense of confidence, or leads them to worry unnecessarily.
Check information first. Try Snopes.com, a well respected website that began fact-checking in the mid-’90s, not long after the rise of what we know as the World Wide Web.
You’ll find other coronavirus tips there — like drinking garlic water, which Snopes describes as potentially useful for keeping people who might infect you at a distance, but won’t prevent catching the coronavirus.
For anyone tempted to spread coronavirus tips on the Internet, Snopes offers a T-shirt with a reminder.
It reads “Only you can prevent fake news.”
